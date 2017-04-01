It would seem that we have arrived at an impasse. Us, you and me,
stuttering along through this thing that we are meant to call “us” but
somehow feels more like a you and a me and some sticky tape that is
pulling at our skin uncomfortably. We have been re-glued so many times,
the area has become calloused, and frankly neither of us really took the
time to fix it before deciding we should put ourselves together again. That
was how I saw it anyway, that night, when he came over, cold and tired
and crying and begging for someone to love him. We fused back together
that day, fused back together in the most haphazard sense, in the most
reckless sense, not checking to see if the wounds underneath had healed
because of course they did not; we are a generation of impatience. I think
back to that night now, that moment when I saw you cry. It was the first
time I had every seen you express any real emotion towards me, any real
feeling of regret, and I must admit I was drunk on it. The power was all
consuming, the fact that in this one moment you were putty in my hands
was just too much to resist. You came through the front door almost
violently, if there is a way to be violent and almost utterly defeated at the
same time. I knew exactly what I was doing, I knew I did not love you, I
knew that I was going to regret the decision, but I made it anyway. Hoping
that eventually you would just know this is what I was thinking, that these
were the things I was begging to say. But you can’t tell, and I won’t say it,
so we hold cold hands and press on.
Image Credit Unknown
April 1, 2017 at 12:34 pm
you write beautifully
LikeLike
April 1, 2017 at 12:28 pm
Waw, So strong, passionate and breath capturing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
April 1, 2017 at 12:19 pm
Delightful and poignant story. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
April 1, 2017 at 11:20 am
This is beautiful. And I can relate.. Very well done!
LikeLiked by 2 people
April 1, 2017 at 12:33 pm
thank you!
LikeLike
April 1, 2017 at 12:44 pm
You’re very welcome! 🙂
LikeLike
April 1, 2017 at 11:00 am
Seriously solid write! Salute!
LikeLiked by 2 people
April 1, 2017 at 10:08 am
wonderful!
LikeLiked by 2 people
April 1, 2017 at 12:32 pm
thank you 🙂
LikeLike